Today is Friday January 13, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Grand Saline Fire captain charged with sexual assault of a child

Posted/updated on: January 13, 2023 at 1:41 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Grand Saline Fire captain charged with sexual assault of a childGRAND SALINE – A man arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor and sexual assault of a child has been identified as Grand Saline Fire Captain Patrick Rowe. According to our news partner KETK, Grand Saline Fire Chief Jeremy L. Barker says Rowe is no longer with the City of Grand Saline or the Grand Saline Fire Department in any capacity. Barker gave his sympathy to the alleged victims and their families, “One person’s poor decisions do not represent our department,” said Barker. “Obviously, this has cast a bad light upon our fire department and has given us a bit of a black eye. We just want our community to know that we do not condone or support any actions of this nature. That is not who we are as a department, nor what we stand for.”

Police said their investigation started on Jan. 9 and that Rowe was arrested the same day. Rowe taken to the Van Zandt County Detention Center. Police said that their investigation is ongoing and more charges may be filed. “What we need to do right now is rally together as a community and move forward,” Barker said.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC