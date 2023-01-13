Morgan Freeman joins Nicole Kidman spy series ‘The Lioness’

Paramount+ has announced that another Oscar winner has joined Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña in Taylor Sheridan's spy series The Lioness: Morgan Freeman.

According to the streaming service, the show from the Yellowstone and Tulsa King creator is based on a real-life CIA program and, "follows Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within."

Freeman will play Edwin Mullins, the United States Secretary of State, according to the streamer.

As reported, Kidman will play CIA senior supervisor Kaitlyn Meade, who, "must juggle the trappings of being a woman in the high-ranking intelligence community, a wife who longs for the attention she herself can't even give, and a mentor to someone veering suspiciously close to the same rocky road she's found herself on."



Avatar series star Saldaña will play Joe, "the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives."

Kidman will also serve as an executive producer on the series.

