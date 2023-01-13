Texas man accused of killing and decapitating his wife

Posted/updated on: January 13, 2023 at 12:58 pm

WALER COUNTY (AP) – A 21-year-old Texas man remains jailed after authorities accused him of killing and decapitating his wife. Jared Dicus has been charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Anggy Diaz. Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry says authorities found Diaz’s body Wednesday afternoon at a home the couple shared in a rural area near Magnolia, located about 44 miles northwest of Houston. Court records on Friday did not list an attorney for Dicus who could speak on his behalf. Guidry says Dicus was found at the murder scene, arrested, and later confessed to investigators. Diaz’s friends told KHOU-TV that she was an immigrant from Nicaragua who had been working two jobs to help pay for her mother’s cancer treatment back home.

Go Back