Police join search for missing clouded leopard at Dallas Zoo

Posted/updated on: January 13, 2023 at 12:56 pm
DALLAS (AP) — Police are helping search for a missing clouded leopard that has shut down the Dallas Zoo. Officials said Friday that the small leopard, named Nova, weighs about 20-25 pounds and is not a threat to humans. The executive vice president of animal care and conservation at the zoo said he believed the animal was likely still on the grounds and hiding in a tree since clouded leopards like to climb. He didn’t say how the animal got out of its enclosure at Texas’ largest zoo, where animals have escaped before.



