Man arrested in after allegedly attempting to make 14-year-old his wife

Posted/updated on: January 13, 2023 at 12:39 pm
Man arrested in after allegedly attempting to make 14-year-old his wifeATHENS – A man was arrested in Henderson County on Thursday after officials said they received a tip a man was coming to Athens to “pick up a 14-year-old to make her his wife.” According to our news partner KETK, officials with the sheriff’s office said investigators set up surveillance at the location where he told the girl he would pick her up. A man later identified as Joseph Melton was seen entering the store and immediately going to the bathroom where the girl had been told to meet him. Officials say he was immediately arrested. Melton’s car was searched and officials said investigators found a 9mm pistol and marijuana inside. He was arrested for enticing a child, delivery of marijuana to a minor, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.



