Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: January 13, 2023 at 12:30 pm
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
Vikings Valhalla: The exiled Viking Prince fights to claim his throne in season two of the action-adventure series.

Break Point: Follow the lives of some of the world’s top tennis players on and off the court in the new sports documentary series.

Hulu
How I Caught My Killer: This new true-crime docu-series takes an in-depth look at homicide cases where the victims left behind important clues that ultimately helped investigators solve their case. 

Disney+
Chasing Waves: This eight-part series explores the riveting story of Japanese surf culture. 

HBO Max
Velma: Uncover the origin story of the brains behind the Scooby-Doo gang in the new adult animated series.

The Last of Us: Based on the popular video game, a smuggler escorts a teenage girl across a post-apocalyptic United States in the new series.

Apple TV+
Servant: Over on Apple TV+, watch the fourth and final season of M. Night Shyamalan’s psychological thriller series.

Paramount+
Mayor of KingstownJeremy Renner stars in season two of the crime drama about America’s prison system.

Happy streaming!

