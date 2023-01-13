Potential for “earthy” water taste and odor

Posted/updated on: January 13, 2023 at 1:15 pm

TYLER — Tyler Water Utilities consumers may be experiencing a spike in Geosmin, a taste and odor compound, in their drinking water. Officials say the water is safe to drink and continues to meet or exceed all Federal and State water quality standards. Geosmin is non-toxic and safe to consume, according to a city news release. It typically produces an earthy odor and is naturally present in some foods, such as beets, spinach, and mushrooms.

During colder months, Geosmin levels in Lake Palestine typically increase. TWU feeds the maximum amount of Ozone and PAC (powdered activated carbon) at the Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant to minimize the potential for any noticeable impact, according to officials. They say the water treatment plant can typically remove more than 95% of the Geosmin compound between the raw water and treated water samples. Geosmin is detectable by humans at a very low taste and odor threshold, which is why it is treated for year-round.

The City’s water quality is continually tested and monitored for compliance with Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) requirements. TWU encourages customers to try chilling their water, adding ice cubes, a slice of lemon, or a few drops of lemon juice to make their water taste better. To see more information about the City’s water and obtain a copy of its latest Water Quality Report, visit this link. Customers experiencing a strong “earthy” taste and odor in their water can contact the Water Service Center at (903) 531-1285 to report their location.

