‘Bachelor’ alum Nick Viall engaged to Natalie Joy: ‘For the rest of my life, it’s you’

Nick Viall has handed out his final rose. The Bachelor alum is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Joy.

The lovebirds shared the news in a joint Instagram post Thursday evening, alongside a carousel of photos showing off the stunning engagement ring.

They captioned the post, "For the rest of my life, it’s you."

The comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages, including some from fellow Bachelor stars like Becca Tilley, who wrote, "Congratulations! So happy for you both!"

The engagement announcement comes about a week after Viall hinted that a proposal could be near.

“Anything is possible, I think. The sky’s the limit for us in 2023,” The Viall Files host told Life & Style on January 7. Natalie added, "Fingers crossed."

Nick and Natalie were first linked in 2020, and went public the following year. Nick opened up about his relationship on an episode of The Viall Files podcast.

"It's fun. It's great. I'm super happy," he said in February 2021, later sharing that the two met online. "She slid into my DMs. It was very romantic."

