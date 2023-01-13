Tyler, Longview honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

January 13, 2023

EAST TEXAS — Tyler and Longview offer a range of events in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The Tyler Together Race Relations Forum scheduled a a spoken word competition and showcase Friday evening at the Foundry Coffeehouse. Also in Tyler, the Texas African-American Museum on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. put out the word on a pre-holiday celebration the following day, featuring guest speaker Rev. Ray C. Lewis of Jasper. Tyler Together scheduled a followup for Monday, January 16, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day: its annual observance stretching from the downtown Tyler square to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Click here and here for details and updates.

In Longview, celebrations were due to kick off with an opening reception and jazz concert featuring Mack Guice and Low D starting at 6 p.m. Friday at the Longview Community Center. Organizers also posted notice of a parade Saturday, followed by a community festival. Saturday was additionally due to include a Humanitarian Award Celebration. On Monday, Jan. 16, residents have been invited to participate at 11 a.m. in a march from Broughton Park to Mt. Olive Baptist Church, where officials said a Memorial Service is scheduled for noon honoring Dr. King’s legacy of social justice. Click here for all the details.

