Mega Millions jackpot surges to $1.35 billion

Posted/updated on: January 13, 2023 at 11:19 am
(NEW YORK) -- The Mega Millions jackpot has surged to $1.35 billion for Friday's drawing, the second-largest in the game's history.

The only Mega Millions jackpot larger than Friday's prize is the $1.537 billion prize won in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018.

The prize is also now the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. Last November's $2.04 billion prize, taken by a single winner in California, is the largest in U.S. history.

The lump sum cash option payout for Friday's drawing is $707.9 million -- before taxes.

Tuesday night's winning numbers were 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18 and the Mega Ball number was 9.

The most recent Mega Millions jackpot win was at $502 million, shared by winning tickets in California and Florida, on Oct. 14.

While no one has claimed the top prize, there have been a total of almost 33.3 million winning tickets sold in the 25 drawings since the jackpot was last won.

Sixteen tickets matched the five white balls to win $1 million on Tuesday, while three people matched all five and played the multiplier to take home $3 million.

