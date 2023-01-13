Today is Friday January 13, 2023
Scoreboard roundup — 1/12/23

Posted/updated on: January 13, 2023 at 5:56 am
(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Thursday's sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Oklahoma City 133, Philadelphia 114
Miami 108, Milwaukee 102
Boston 109, Brooklyn 98
Toronto 124, Charlotte 114
Cleveland 119, Portland 113
Dallas 119, LA Lakers 115 (2OT)

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Seattle 3, Boston 0
Detroit 4, Toronto 1
NY Rangers 2, Dallas 1 (OT)
Winnipeg 4, Buffalo 2
Carolina 6, Columbus 2
Montreal 4, Nashville 3
Tampa Bay 5, Vancouver 4
Minnesota 3, NY Islanders 1
Calgary 4, St. Louis 1
Chicago 3, Colorado 2
Ottawa 5, Arizona 3
Vegas 4, Florida 2

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Gonzaga 75, BYU 74
UCLA 68, Utah 49
Arizona 86, Oregon St. 74

