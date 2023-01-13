Tyler’s W.T. Brookshire Convention Center plans to open in the spring

Posted/updated on: January 13, 2023 at 5:46 am

TYLER – Despite months of hurdles, the Tyler W.T. Brookshire Convention Center’s construction has an end in sight, according to our news partner KETK. “It’s been a long time coming, and so the fact that we’ve pushed through and we are at this place and this beautiful facility will open, we are just very excited,” said Shari Lee, Visit Tyler President. Tyler deputy city manager Stephanie Franklin says walls have gone up, lighting is being put in, and painting has started. As they get closer to the doors opening everyone is ready for one thing. “I think we are excited to see what this brings to the City of Tyler,” said Franklin. As they near the finish line, there is a lot of interest, especially in the tourism department.

“As soon as it opens and the doors swing open that we will be able to start hosting these meetings and conferences that are so eager to get here,” said Lee. A few items are delayed like art pieces and room dividers, but they aren’t letting that impact them. “We really have to make a decision this week with the council and the mayor on when are we going to open, and what are the small things that may not be done but we can still get the facility opened up on time,” said Franklin. If everything goes as planned the city hopes it will open in the spring.

