Palestine teacher arrested, accused of improper relationship with student

Posted/updated on: January 13, 2023 at 5:30 am
Palestine teacher arrested, accused of improper relationship with studentPALESTINE – A Palestine teacher was arrested for an improper relationship with a student, according to our news partner KETK. The Palestine Police Department said they got a report on Jan. 12 of an improper relationship between a teacher and a student at Palestine High School. “During the investigation, detectives learned a teacher, identified as Adrian Alonso, 37, of Palestine, had an improper relationship, including sexual contact with a student, beginning in 2020,” police said. On Thursday, law enforcement secured a warrant for Alonso. He was charged with improper educator/student relationship, which is a second-degree felony, police said. Alonso was out of the area due to a school trip, and police said they found him in Fort Worth. He was arrested and taken to the Tarrant County Jail, and he is expected to be extradited to Anderson County. His bond is set at $500,000. The Palestine Independent School District is fully assisting police, and the investigation is still open.



