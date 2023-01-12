Today is Thursday January 12, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Demonstrators protest NCAA’s transgender athlete inclusion

Posted/updated on: January 12, 2023 at 3:44 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Former Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines led a group of about two dozen demonstrators outside the NCAA convention. They were protesting the inclusion of transgender athletes in women’s sports. They also threatened the NCAA with legal action if it doesn’t change its policies. Gaines competed in last year’s NCAA swimming and diving championships against Penn’s Lia Thomas, who became first transgender woman to win a national title. Eighteen states have passed laws banning transgender athletes from participating on girls’ or women’s sports teams.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC