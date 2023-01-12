Demonstrators protest NCAA’s transgender athlete inclusion

Posted/updated on: January 12, 2023 at 3:44 pm

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Former Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines led a group of about two dozen demonstrators outside the NCAA convention. They were protesting the inclusion of transgender athletes in women’s sports. They also threatened the NCAA with legal action if it doesn’t change its policies. Gaines competed in last year’s NCAA swimming and diving championships against Penn’s Lia Thomas, who became first transgender woman to win a national title. Eighteen states have passed laws banning transgender athletes from participating on girls’ or women’s sports teams.

