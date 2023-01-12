Florence Pugh talks love and relationships in Hollywood

Vogue/Colin Dodgson

In an extensive cover story about her life and career, Florence Pugh weighed in to Vogue on the public's apparent fascination with her now-ended romantic relationship with Zach Braff.

The pair first met when the former Scrubs star and Garden State director cast her in a short film he made; they later became romantically involved. In the three years they were together, many online sniped about the 21-year age difference between the Black Widow star, now 27, and Braff, who will be 48 in April.

"We weren't in anyone's faces," Pugh expressed of their relationship. "It was just that people didn’t like it."

Not mentioning the age factor, Florence noted, "They imagined me with someone younger and someone in blockbusters. I think young relationships in Hollywood are so easily twisted because they add to the gossip sites. It’s exciting to watch. And I think I was in a relationship that didn't do any of that."

In August of last year, Pugh confirmed to Harper’s BAZAAR that they had split. "We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," she said at the time. "We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that."

There are apparently no hard feelings between the pair, with Braff saying of the star of his upcoming film A Good Person, "I quite simply think she's one of the greatest actors of her generation. She’s just magnetic."

