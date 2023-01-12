Today is Thursday January 12, 2023
Breaking news: Garland appoints special counsel to investigate Biden docs

Posted/updated on: January 12, 2023 at 1:10 pm
Breaking news: Garland appoints special counsel to investigate Biden docs: WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to investigate the presence of documents with classified markings found at President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, and at an office in Washington. Earlier Thursday, Biden acknowledged that a document with classified markings from his time as vice president was found in his “personal library” at his home in Wilmington, along with other documents found in his garage.

Biden told reporters at the White House that he was “cooperating fully and completely” with a Justice Department investigation. Biden did not say when the latest documents were found, only that his lawyers’ review of potential storage locations was completed Wednesday night.



