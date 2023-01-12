‘Boy Meet’s World’ star Ben Savage engaged to girlfriend Tessa Angermeier

‘Boy Meet’s World’ star Ben Savage engaged to girlfriend Tessa AngermeierPosted/updated on: January 12, 2023 at 10:40 am
Call it boy meets fiancée. Boy Meet's World's Ben Savage has gotten engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Tessa Angermeier.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the actor, 42, shared a photo of the couple posing together in front of a lake with Angermeier's left hand on display with a ring on that finger.
"The best is yet to come," Savage captioned the snapshot.
Although there was no explicit mention of a proposal, many flooded to the comments to celebrate the twosome.
Danica McKeller, who starred in The Wonder Years with Savage's brother, Fred, wrote, "Congratulations!!" followed by several heart-eye emojis. Meanwhile, Arielle Kebbel left a trio of red heart emojis under the post.
Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.