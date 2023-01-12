Today is Thursday January 12, 2023
TCU’s Max Duggan wins Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award

Posted/updated on: January 12, 2023 at 9:23 am
TCU’s Max Duggan wins Earl Campbell Tyler Rose AwardTYLER — TCU quarterback Max Duggan can add yet another prestigious trophy to his resume after he was named the 10th annual Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award winner on Wednesday night. According to our news partner KETK, Duggan not only led the Horned Frogs to the national championship game but he was also a Heisman Trophy finalist and won the Davey O’Brien Award. Along with Duggan, the other three finalists were Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson, UTSA quarterback Frank Harris and Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn. “I’m honored to present the award to Max Duggan,” Earl Campbell said. “All of these players had incredible seasons. They all deserved their place as a finalist.” Duggan totaled 282 yards of offense and four touchdowns in TCU’s win over the Michigan Wolverines.

He received the Davey O’Brien Award and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and was a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy. Duggan was also the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and a unanimous First-Team All-Big 12 selection. Duggan was 16th in the nation in passing efficiency with a 159.2 rating. He tied for the national lead among Power 5 quarterbacks with 17 touchdown passes of at least 20 yards and accounted for three or more touchdowns in nine games this season, according to a release.



