Extreme drought nearly eliminated in California in wake of atmospheric rivers

Posted/updated on: January 12, 2023 at 9:26 am

Photography by Keith Getter (all rights reserved)/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Extreme drought, the second-highest level of drought, has been nearly eliminated in the state of California in the wake of storms caused by atmospheric rivers slamming the state over the last several weeks.

Extreme drought fell from 27.1% last week to 0.32% in the numbers released Thursday, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Severe drought, the third-highest level, fell from 71% to 46%.

Story developing...

