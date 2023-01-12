Today is Thursday January 12, 2023
Oklahoma set to execute man convicted of killing couple

Posted/updated on: January 12, 2023 at 5:44 am
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma plans to execute a man on Thursday who was convicted of killing an older couple and committing other crimes before authorities caught up to him in Texas 20 years ago. Scott James Eizember is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. His attorneys did not deny he killed A.J. Cantrell and his wife Patsy Cantrell on Oct. 18, 2003. They were both in their 70s. But his attorneys urged the state’s Pardon and Parole Board last month to recommend that his life be spared. The board voted 3-2 to reject a clemency recommendation.



