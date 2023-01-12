Smith County Jail sees more applicants but is still short staffed

Posted/updated on: January 12, 2023 at 5:37 am

SMITH COUNTY – As the new year begins, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said the jail is still understaffed and searching for new hires. According to our news partner KETK, there’s still a lot of work to be done. “There’s a lot of moving parts that the general public has no idea,” said Smith. He said a lot goes into operating a jail. With 33 unfilled positions, it only makes things more difficult on the staff they do have. “The ones that are just coming into the workforce that are eager to do things even get disheartened when they see there’s no light at the end of the tunnel.

‘When am I going to get off, it’s good making this money but I can’t spend it,’” said Smith. Because every Texas jail must meet a ratio of one jailer per 48 inmates, Smith County has been continuing mandatory overtime for months now. Depending on the inmate, more detention officers will be needed for supervision. He said they are trying to do what they can to be fully staffed again one day. When the jails are overpopulated, they have to send inmates to other jails that have room. He said soon that will be harder to do because every jail in the state is facing similar issues. For now Smith added, they are good on space.

