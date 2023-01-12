Today is Thursday January 12, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Ezra Miller strikes plea deal ahead of Vermont Burglary hearing

Posted/updated on: January 12, 2023 at 5:08 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Miller from a April 2022 arrest/Hawaii County Police Department

After pleading not guilty to felony burglary charges back in October, Ezra Miller has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of trespassing.

Deadline reports that an attorney for the embattled Flash star, who was accused of stealing three bottles of liquor -- gin, vodka and rum -- from the pantry of Stamford, Vermont neighbor on May 1, has submitted a Notice of Plea Agreement with the Vermont Superior Court’s Criminal Division to have Counts 1 and 2 of burglary and petit larceny waived.

Vermont’s penalty for the third count of trespassing carries a penalty of up to three months jail time, or a fine of no more than $500.00 or both.” Miller will pay $692 -- the base fine, plus a surcharge of $192.

Count 1 of burglary into an occupied dwelling carried a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison, a fine of up to $1,000 or both. The second count of petit larceny, carries a penalty of up to one year of confinement, up to $1,000 or both.

Miller was charged in August following an investigation into the break-in in Stamford, Vermont, close to the actor's own home. It was Miller's latest instance of questionable behavior, which previously included choking a female fan and arrests for harassment and assault in Hawaii.

Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, said back in August they were now seeking treatment for "complex mental health issues" and wanted "to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with[their] past behavior."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC