Universal to open theme park in Texas for young kids

FRISCO (AP) — Universal Parks & Resorts is bringing a theme park to Texas that will focus on entertaining young children. Officials announced Wednesday that the new park will be built in the Dallas suburb of Frisco. The company says the park will include attractions, interactive shows, and opportunities for meet-and-greets with characters. The company also announced a new permanent entertainment experience in Las Vegas that it says will “bring to life Universal’s vast library of classic horror films and today’s most terrifying tales.” The company didn’t give a timetable for when the projects will be completed.

