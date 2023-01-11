Today is Wednesday January 11, 2023
US border authorities roll out updated pursuit policy

Posted/updated on: January 11, 2023 at 5:51 pm
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. border authorities have updated their policy for pursuing smugglers and those suspected of other crimes following an extensive review. Customs and Border Protection announced the policy changes Wednesday, just days after back-to-back crashes in southern New Mexico, including one that followed the shooting of a Border Patrol officer and another that turned deadly. The agency said the updated directive provides a framework for weighing the risks of a pursuit against the law enforcement benefit or need. In crafting the changes, the agency said it reviewed more than two dozen vehicle pursuit policies from various enforcement agencies across the U.S.



