Musician Jeff Beck dies suddenly of meningitis

Posted/updated on: January 11, 2023 at 4:20 pm
ByMark Osborne

Musician Jeff Beck has died suddenly after contracting bacterial meningitis, according to his family.

He was 78 years old.

“On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing,” his representatives said in a statement. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”
PHOTO: In this June 19, 2022, file photo, Jeff Beck performs during the Helsinki Blues Festival in Helsinki, Finland.
Venla Shalin/Redferns via Getty Images, FILE

Beck, one of rock’s legendary guitarists, first burst onto the scene as a member of the British band the Yardbirds. He joined the band as a replacement for fellow guitar legend Eric Clapton in 1965.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



