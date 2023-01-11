Musician Jeff Beck dies suddenly of meningitis

Mark Osborne

Musician Jeff Beck has died suddenly after contracting bacterial meningitis, according to his family.

He was 78 years old.

“On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing,” his representatives said in a statement. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”

Beck, one of rock’s legendary guitarists, first burst onto the scene as a member of the British band the Yardbirds. He joined the band as a replacement for fellow guitar legend Eric Clapton in 1965.

