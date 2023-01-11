Man arrested after toddler daughter found on roadside

Posted/updated on: January 11, 2023 at 1:35 pm

TYLER – A Tyler man was arrested Tuesday night after his one-year-old daughter was found strapped into her car seat on the side of Rhones Quarter Road, according to Tyler police. Officials say officers responded to the scene after police got a call about the case around 8 p.m. According to our news partner KETK, police said they received a separate call shortly thereafter about a drunk driver in the parking lot of a CEFCO gas station on Troup Highway. Authorities say it was later discovered that the driver, identified as Paul Hanna, 37, of Tyler, was the toddler’s father. Police said Hanna told them he thought his daughter was at a family member’s house, and when contacted by authorities, the family member said she was not there.

Police said the child was unharmed and taken to be with family members, and Hanna was arrested for driving while intoxicated second offense. They also said charges would be added. CPS and Tyler police are investigating Hanna for child endangerment.

