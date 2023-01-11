Rhinos are back at Caldwell Zoo

Posted/updated on: January 11, 2023 at 1:42 pm

TYLER — The Caldwell Zoo announces the return of rhinos to its animal family. As quoted in a news release, Curator of Mammals Scotty Stainback says, “All of us are very happy to accept this amazing animal. Kiano came to us from the Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines, Iowa. He’s strong, healthy and a really impressive animal.” Officials say the Caldwell Zoo has a long history of caring for rhinos. Also as quoted in the release, Caldwell Zoo President and CEO Steve Marshall notes, “The black rhinoceros is critically endangered in the wild. So, it’s important that we do everything we can to help these magnificent animals. Poaching has decimated the wild population.”

Go Back