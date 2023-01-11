Businessman/volunteer Nichols announces City Council run

Posted/updated on: January 11, 2023 at 12:43 pm

TYLER — Looking ahead to the May elections, businessman and community volunteer Lloyd Nichols launches his campaign for Tyler City Council, District 5. Bob Westbrook currently holds the seat but will not run for re-election due to reaching his term limit. After moving to Tyler in 2000 as the Area Vice President for Luby’s Cafeteria, Nichols opened and operated The Diner restaurant and other eating establishments. He is also a deacon at Colonial Hills Baptist Church, Chair of the East Texas Restaurant Association Education Foundation, and a member of the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission. “As a business owner and someone who raised my children in Tyler, I appreciate the pro-business, pro-family policies that make this community great,” Nichols said as quoted in a news release.

