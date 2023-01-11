Today is Wednesday January 11, 2023
Longview up, Tyler slightly down in sales tax allocations

Posted/updated on: January 11, 2023 at 12:31 pm
Longview up, Tyler slightly down in sales tax allocationsAUSTIN — It’s mixed news for the two biggest cities in East Texas as the Texas comptroller’s office distributes its first sales tax allocations of the year. Longview’s total is $3,696,204.83, up from $3,511,150.03 a year ago. Tyler pulls in $4,965,828.05, a decrease from the $4,996,960.85 reported at this time 1n 2022, but by less than one per cent. Total net payments statewide come to $674,458,617.98, an increase of 6.23% from January 2022. Click this link for a more detailed city-by-city rundown statewide.



