Today is Wednesday January 11, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Several items approved by Tyler City Council

Posted/updated on: January 11, 2023 at 11:43 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Several items approved by Tyler City CouncilTYLER — It was another busy Wednesday for the Tyler City Council. The Tyler Fire Department is purchasing five National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) compliant commercial washer-extractors, expanding its cancer-reduction initiatives. The City Council agreed to accept a grant from FEMA to fund the items’ purchase and installation. The Council also approved a contract for the Shackleford Creek Lift Station Improvements project. Officials say the location of the lift station is prone to flooding during rain events. And the Council signed off on a construction contract for the Stagecoach Drive drainage improvements project, which includes a new underground stormwater system. Click here and scroll down to “Tyler News” for details.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC