Several items approved by Tyler City Council

Posted/updated on: January 11, 2023 at 11:43 am

TYLER — It was another busy Wednesday for the Tyler City Council. The Tyler Fire Department is purchasing five National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) compliant commercial washer-extractors, expanding its cancer-reduction initiatives. The City Council agreed to accept a grant from FEMA to fund the items’ purchase and installation. The Council also approved a contract for the Shackleford Creek Lift Station Improvements project. Officials say the location of the lift station is prone to flooding during rain events. And the Council signed off on a construction contract for the Stagecoach Drive drainage improvements project, which includes a new underground stormwater system. Click here and scroll down to “Tyler News” for details.

