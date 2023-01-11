Bishop supports Abbott’s denunciation of Biden on border policies

Posted/updated on: January 11, 2023 at 11:10 am

TYLER — The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Tyler – covering 33 counties – tweeted his support of Governor Abbott’s denunciation of President Biden’s border policies. Bishop Joseph Strickland wrote on Twitter, “Thank you Governor Abbott. Biden has abdicated his federal responsibility for dealing with this crisis and you are vilified for doing what you can as the governor of one border state. Please continue to advocate for real border control. Innocent children of God are suffering.” The governor handed a letter castigating the president’s handling of the border situation to Mr. Biden when his plane landed in El Paso Sunday. Strickland has also been sharply critical of the president over his abortion policies.

