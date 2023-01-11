Today is Wednesday January 11, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


‘Everything Everywhere’, ‘The Fabelmans’ and ‘Banshees’ all vying for Screen Actors Guild Awards

Posted/updated on: January 11, 2023 at 10:51 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


"The Fabelmans" - Universal

With the Golden Globe Awards in the rear-view mirror, awards season is in full swing, and to that end the Screen Actors Guild has announced this year's nominees. 

The SAG Awards also announced that beginning in 2024, it will air globally on Netflix; this year it will be broadcast on Netflix's YouTube channel, as opposed to its longtime home at TNT and TBS. 

This year's winners will be revealed Sunday, February 26, live from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Here are the nominees: 

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Women Talking

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Steve Carrell - The Patient
Taron Egerton - Black Bird
Sam Elliott - 1883
Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird
Evan Peters - Dahmer

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Emily Blunt - The English
Jessica Chastain - George and Tammy
Julia Garner - Inventing Anna
Niecy Nash Betts - Dahmer
Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan - Barry
Bill Hader - Barry
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate - Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Jenna Ortega - Wednesday
Jean Smart - Hacks

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul
Jason Bateman - Ozark
Jeff Bridges - The Old Man
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Adam Scott - Severance

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
Julia Garner - Ozark
Laura Linney - Ozark
Zendaya - Euphoria

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau - The Whale
Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Paul Dano - The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne - The Good Nurse

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett - Tár
Viola Davis - The Woman King
Ana de Armas - Blonde
Danielle Deadwyler - Till
Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler - Elvis
Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser - The Whale
Bill Nighy - Living
Adam Sandler - Hustle

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
The Woman King

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Andor
The Boys
House of the Dragon
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Stranger Things

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC