FAA lifts ground stop on flights following computer outage

Posted/updated on: January 11, 2023 at 8:32 am

BREAKING NEWS: The Federal Aviation Administration is lifting a ground stop on flights across the U.S. following a computer outage early Wednesday that resulted in thousands of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide. The FAA ordered all U.S. flights to delay departures until 9 a.m. Eastern, though airlines said Wednesday that they were aware of the situation and had already begun grounding flights. At 8:30 a.m. Eastern, there were more than 3,700 delayed flights within, into or out of the United States. More than 550 were cancelled.

