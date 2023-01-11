Jeremy Renner’s sister says he’s “crushing” his recovery following snowplow accident

Marvel Studios

Marvel movie star Jeremy Renner remains in the ICU at a Reno, Nevada hospital following a New Year's Day snowplow accident, but his sister says the two-time Oscar nominee is "crushing" his recovery goals.

"We are so thrilled with his progress," Kym Renner says in the new issue of People. "If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn't mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn't feel more positive about the road ahead."

Renner suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" when his 14,300-pound Snowcat ran him over in the mishap. He underwent emergency surgery, and two days after the accident posted an update to fans and famous friends to thank them for their well-wishes. "Im too messed up now to type," he tweeted, showing a photo of his bruised but smiling face, "But I send love to you all."

The actor himself most recently updated fans on January 6 -- a day before his 52nd birthday -- with a photo of hospital staffers with him. "Thank you renowned medical ICU team for beginning this journey," the actor expressed in an Instagram Story.

