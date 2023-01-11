In Brief: Judy Blume novel ‘Are You There, God? It’s Me Margaret’ to be adapted into a film, and more

It took more than 50 years, but Judy Blume's groundbreaking teen 1970 novel, Are You There, God? It's Me Margaret, is being adapted as a feature film by Broadcast News and Terms of Endearment producer James L. Brooks and Edge of Seventeen writer-director Kelly Fremon Craig. The story follows 11-year-old uprooted New Yorker Margaret -- played by Abby Ryder Fortson -- who faces puberty, new friends and a new school in suburban New Jersey. She relies on her mother, Barbara -- portrayed by Rachel McAdams -- who's also struggling to adjust to life outside the big city, and her adoring grandmother, Sylvia --played by Kathy Bates -- who isn’t happy with the move and remind them every chance she gets. Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret opens April 28...

Paramount+ has ordered a live-action Dungeons & Dragons TV series, according to Variety. Dungeons & Dragons is the most popular tabletop fantasy roleplaying game of all time. Specific plot details of the the series are being kept under wraps. The Hasbro game combines humans, elves, orcs and hundreds of other creatures, who compete in a series of war games, treasure hunts, campaigns, camaraderie and reversals of fortune...

Woody Harrelson has boarded the cast of the Apple original film Project Artemis, joining Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, according to Deadline. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but Project Artemis is described "as a romantic comedy set against the backdrop of the 1968 Apollo 11 moon launch"...

