Senators visit Arizona, Texas border in search for solutions

Posted/updated on: January 11, 2023 at 3:52 am
PHOENIX (AP) — Yuma County, Arizona politicians, tribal leaders and the head of a local humanitarian group called on a politically diverse delegation of senators from around the U.S. to craft immigration reform amid an increase in migrant arrivals that can overwhelm local resources. Arizona Sen. Krysten Sinema, an Independent, and Republican Texas Sen. John Cornyn led the eight-member delegation to Yuma on Tuesday, one day after they made a similar visit to El Paso, Texas. The two-state tour comes amid calls for Washington to find new ways to tackle growing migrant arrivals. President Joe Biden visited El Paso Sunday.



