Leaders of US, Canada, Mexico show unity despite friction

Posted/updated on: January 11, 2023 at 3:51 am

MEXICO CITY (AP) — President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are seeking to downplay their frustrations with one another on migration and trade as they meet for the North American Leaders Summit. The leaders are offering a unified front despite tensions that have put a strain on their relationships even as Biden has made repairing alliances a cornerstone of his foreign policy agenda. As they closed Tuesday’s summit in Mexico City with a joint new conference, the leaders offered an optimistic outlook. Biden said, “We’re true partners the three of us,” and “We share a common vision for the future, grounded on common values.”

Go Back