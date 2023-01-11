Texas executes ex-officer who hired 2 people to kill wife

Posted/updated on: January 11, 2023 at 3:50 am

HUNTSVILLE (AP) — Texas has executed a former suburban Houston police officer for hiring two people to kill his estranged wife nearly 30 years ago. Robert Fratta received a lethal injection Tuesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was put to death after courts rejected arguments from his lawyers that prosecutors withheld evidence. An effort to delay his lethal injection over allegations of expired execution drugs was also unsuccessful. He was condemned for the November 1994 fatal shooting of his wife, Farah, during a contentious divorce and custody fight. Prosecutors say Fratta organized the murder-for-hire plot in which a middleman, Joseph Prystash, hired the shooter, Howard Guidry. Prystash and Guidry were also sent to death row.

