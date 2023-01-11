Golden Globe Awards 2023: The winners list

Golden Globe Awards 2023: The winners listPosted/updated on: January 10, 2023 at 10:57 pm
Here's the complete list of winners for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards, presented Tuesday night at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California:
MOVIES
Best Motion Picture – Drama
The Fabelmans
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Austin Butler, Elvis
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Director — Motion Picture
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)
TELEVISION
Best Television Series – Drama
House of the Dragon
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Zendaya, Euphoria
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The White Lotus
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series
Julia Garner, Ozark
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Carol Burnett Award for Achievement in Television
Ryan Murphy
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Eddie Murphy
