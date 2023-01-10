Today is Tuesday January 10, 2023
Southside Park men’s restroom closed after vandalism

Posted/updated on: January 10, 2023 at 5:09 pm
Southside Park men’s restroom closed after vandalismTYLER – Tyler Parks and Recreation has announced that the Southside Park men’s restroom is closed following vandalism on January 8. Photos from Tyler Parks and Recreation show that the restroom’s toilet, urinal, and sink have been irreparably damaged. Officials said the restroom will remain closed until the necessary repairs can be made. According to our news partner KETK, they also request for people to come forward if you know anything about who vandalized the restroom.



