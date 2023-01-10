Police looking for missing mom after she failed to pick up son from bus stop: ‘Very concerned’

Posted/updated on: January 10, 2023 at 3:53 pm

Montgomery County District Attorney's Office

(LIMERICK TOWNSHIP, Pa.) -- Police have had no credible sightings a week after a Pennsylvania woman who failed to pick up her son from the bus stop went missing, authorities said.

Jennifer Brown, 43, of Limerick Township, was last seen at 2 p.m. on Jan. 3 by a "friend and business associate," according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, which is asking for the public's help in the missing person case.

Brown was scheduled to pick up her son from the bus stop the afternoon of Jan. 4 "but did not show up," the district attorney's office said in a statement.

"Her vehicle was parked outside of her home, and her car keys, wallet, purse and work cellphone were found inside," the district attorney's office said.

Brown's personal cellphone, which was not found, has been silent since Wednesday morning, authorities said.

"Law enforcement is very concerned about the welfare of this mother," Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said in a statement.

Steele updated Tuesday that authorities are still looking for Brown despite receiving hundreds of tips.

"Our detectives are looking at all aspects of her disappearance and have interviewed numerous people connected to her life," he said in a statement. "We have received hundreds of tips from the general public, but unfortunately none have provided any significant leads, and there have been no credible sightings of Jennifer to date."

Steele said his office is unable to share more details about the investigation "without jeopardizing our work."

The family is offering a $10,000 reward for information that helps locate her, Steele's office said.

"It's literally like we're living in a movie that we watch on TV, it's so surreal and unbelievable," Tiffany Barron, a spokesperson for the family, told Philadelphia affiliate WPVI. "Jennifer would never ever just disappear, she would never abandon her son."

Residents of Limerick Township, located about 35 miles northwest of Philadelphia's Center City, were stunned by the mother's disappearance.

"To have something like this happen a few houses away is a shock," neighbor Lisa Tomarelli told WPVI. "I'm a praying person and praying and hoping for some kind of resolution, some kind of answer."

Brown is described by police as 5'1", approximately 150 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Limerick Township Police at 610-495-7909 or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-226-5553.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back