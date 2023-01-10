Today is Tuesday January 10, 2023
Mom fatally shoots home invader to protect her 2 kids: Sheriff

Posted/updated on: January 10, 2023 at 3:43 pm
Tangipahoa Paris Sheriff's Office

(A Louisiana mom shot and killed a home invader to protect her two young children, authorities said.

The suspect, 51-year-old Robert Rheams, was armed with a shovel and a lug wrench when he allegedly forced his way into a woman's home in Hammond around 5 a.m. Sunday, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

A "physical altercation" broke out between the homeowner and Rheams, after which the resident shot the intruder, according to the sheriff's office.

Rheams was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Rheams was on parole at the time of the home invasion after spending about 20 years in prison for armed robbery, according to the sheriff's office. Rheams also allegedly committed a carjacking hours before the home invasion, authorities said.

No arrests have been made, the sheriff's office said.

"This case appears to be a homeowner exercising second amendment rights to protect herself and her children from a violent home invasion," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "Once the investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the District Attorney's Office for further review."

