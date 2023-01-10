AMC reveals its ‘Walking Dead’ plans, including spin-off with Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira

On Tuesday, as part of AMC's Television Critics Association winter confab, the network unveiled its plans to continue The Walking Dead universe.

The recently retitled The Walking Dead: Dead City will debut in June. Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan and Lauren Cohan's Maggie will tackle a "post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland." AMC notes, "The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror." The show will debut this June.

As reported, Norman Reedus' fan favorite character will find himself in Europe in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, debuting later this year. The network teases, "Daryl washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home."

The network also revealed that Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes will finally reunite with his onscreen love Michonne, played by Black Panther series star Danai Gurira, in their as-yet-untitled series that they'll also executive produce. It gets underway this year and premieres in 2024.

"The spinoff series ... presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world," the network explains. "Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead ... And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive -- or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?"

AMC also announced that the eighth and final season of Fear the Walking Dead begins Sunday, May 14.

