Today is Tuesday January 10, 2023
In-N-Out Burger expanding east of Texas, first stop Tennessee

Posted/updated on: January 10, 2023 at 3:55 pm
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — In-N-Out Burger plans to open a corporate office in Tennessee and restaurants in the Nashville area by 2026. The announcement Tuesday marks the company’s first expansion east of Texas. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee joined In-N-Out Burger Owner and President Lynsi Snyder for Tuesday’s announcement in Franklin, south of Nashville. Construction of an office building in Franklin is set to begin by late 2024 and conclude by 2026. In-N-Out currently has 385 locations throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon and Colorado. Snyder hinted in her remarks that the Tennessee expansion will eventually result in more restaurants opening in other states as well.



