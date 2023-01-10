Property taxes due January 31

TYLER — Smith County Tax Assessor-Collector Gary Barber is reminding property owners that taxes are due at the end of this month, and he is urging people to pay online. According to a news release, payments can be made by scanning the QR code on your statement, which will take you directly to the payment page on your account. The Tax Office mailed out 192,357 property tax statements in October, and Tuesday, January 31, 2023, is the deadline for paying them. Tax payers can make their payments online, in person, through the Tax Office’s drop-box at the Cotton Belt Building, or by mail. Barber said for those who want to pay in person at the Tax Office, expect long lines and wait times. Click here for more information.

