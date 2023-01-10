Today is Tuesday January 10, 2023
Traveling state park exhibit to stop in Tyler

Posted/updated on: January 10, 2023 at 3:49 pm
Traveling state park exhibit to stop in TylerAUSTIN (KRLD) — The Texas State Parks System is 100 years old. Parks and Wildlife is celebrating the centennial with a traveling art exhibit that will make its way to East Texas later this year. “The Art of Texas State Parks” honors more than 30 parks across the state, with a goal of increasing public awareness. The first stop for the display is the Bullock Texas State History Museum in Austin. That’s on through April 30. Future stops include the Houston Museum of Natural Science, from May 26 through October 1. Later stops are planned in Canyon, College Station, Albany, and Tyler.



