Today is Tuesday January 10, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Alzheimer’s Alliance debuts new dementia legal guide

Posted/updated on: January 10, 2023 at 12:35 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Alzheimer’s Alliance debuts new dementia legal guideTYLER – The Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County recently created a free guide to help families caring for someone with dementia. According to our news partner KETK, the web and print version of their Legal Guide for Dementia Care was made after receiving funding from the Texas Bar Foundation in hopes of being a life-changing resource for East Texas families. Rebecca Smith with the Alzheimer’s Alliance says the guide can help clarify certain legal terms and give people peace of mind as they plan for the future. The guide was made with information from elder attorneys, Alzheimer’s Alliance social workers, caregivers, and the Department of Justice. An online version of the free guide can be found here .



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC