Alzheimer’s Alliance debuts new dementia legal guide

Posted/updated on: January 10, 2023 at 12:35 pm

TYLER – The Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County recently created a free guide to help families caring for someone with dementia. According to our news partner KETK, the web and print version of their Legal Guide for Dementia Care was made after receiving funding from the Texas Bar Foundation in hopes of being a life-changing resource for East Texas families. Rebecca Smith with the Alzheimer’s Alliance says the guide can help clarify certain legal terms and give people peace of mind as they plan for the future. The guide was made with information from elder attorneys, Alzheimer’s Alliance social workers, caregivers, and the Department of Justice. An online version of the free guide can be found here .

