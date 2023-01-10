Tyler Arts and Culture Collective formed

TYLER – Visit Tyler, in association with the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Tyler, has formed the Tyler Arts and Culture Collective. According to a news release, the collective is made up of eleven people who have been appointed for their love of Tyler and the arts. Organizers say the purpose is to provide a unified voice in promoting the arts in Tyler. The plan for, and formation of, the committee was presented at Tuesday’s Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors meeting. “We believe supporting and promoting the amazing people of the arts community in Tyler is a worthwhile endeavor. We are thrilled with this group and appreciate the time they will be devoting to our cause,” said Visit Tyler President Shari Lee, as quoted in the release.

The initial collective committee members are:

• Neita Fran Ward – Arts Advocate and Host for ART CONNECTION OF EAST TEXAS on KTBB

• Diane Reis – Organizer of the Palette of Roses Annual Arts Show and Secretary of the Art League

• Tena Jerger – Owner of EGUIDE Magazine

• Derrick White – Arts Department Chair and Professor @ TJC

• James Hardin – Executive Director, Innovation Pipeline

• Del Polikretis – Executive Director, Texas Forest Trail

• Teri Liptak – Arts Advocate and Writer

• Claude Figueroa – Sr. Marketing Consultant – Centerpoint Energy

• Susan Thomae-Morphew – Executive Director UT Tyler Fine and Performing Arts Center

• Sarah Roberts – Assistant Director, School of Performing Arts, UT Tyler

• Matt Tommey – Sculptor, Art Mentor, Speaker and Author

For more information on the Arts and Culture Collective, visit this link or call 903-360-2824.

