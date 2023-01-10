Traffic Advisory at Golden and McDonald

Posted/updated on: January 10, 2023 at 11:30 am

TYLER — Tyler police have issued a traffic advisory on the southeast side of town. In the early morning hours of January 10, there was a one-vehicle traffic crash at the intersection of Golden Rd. and McDonald Rd. The vehicle damaged a power pole and traffic control panel. AT&T, Oncor, and City of Tyler staff are at that location making repairs. You’re asked to avoid this area if possible while crews are in the street.

