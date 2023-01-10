Today is Tuesday January 10, 2023
Union Pacific cleared to close Palestine repair shop

Posted/updated on: January 10, 2023 at 11:13 am
PALESTINE (KRLD) — The Union Pacific Railroad has been cleared to close its last repair shop in Palestine. The U.S. Supreme Court has decided not to review lower court rulings that Union Pacific is no longer bound by a 150-year old agreement to stay in Palestine forever. For one thing, Union Pacific never signed that agreement; that was several owners ago. For another, the company says the remaining repair shop is no longer needed in Palestine. John Piersol, who owns a feed store next to that shop, says the railroad has been a fixture in Palestine. But he says over the last 25 years or so, the number of local railroad workers has “really dwindled.” Union Pacific has not said when it plans to move out.



